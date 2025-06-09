Why are the England women's national team called 'The Lionesses'?

GOAL takes a look at the nickname of England women's team.

The England women’s national football team, one of the most successful and recognizable teams in women’s football, are proudly known as The Lionesses. But have you ever wondered where this name comes from and why it's so significant? The nickname goes beyond just branding — it carries deep historical, cultural, and symbolic meaning that ties closely to England’s national identity and the evolution of the women’s game.

Why are England women's team called The Lionesses?

To understand the origin of The Lionesses, we must first look at the men’s national team, traditionally known as The Three Lions. This nickname stems from the team’s crest, which features three golden lions on a blue shield. The design traces back to the royal coat of arms of England, which was first used by King Richard the Lionheart in the 12th century. The lions symbolized courage, strength, and pride - qualities associated with English royalty and, later, with English football.

Over the decades, the Three Lions became synonymous with the England men’s team, and the symbol remains central to English football culture today.

As women’s football gained popularity and legitimacy, particularly in the 21st century, the need for a distinct yet connected identity for the women’s national team became clear. The nickname 'The Lionesses' was a natural and empowering evolution. It links directly to the historic 'Three Lions' but also establishes the women's squad as a unique force in their own right.

The term "lioness" represents strength, leadership, and fierceness — all qualities embodied by England's female players. Lionesses are also known in the wild for working together in packs, hunting cooperatively, and protecting their own — perfectly symbolizing the unity and determination of the England women's team.

When did England's nickname 'The Lionesses' become popular?

While the nickname had been used informally for years, 'The Lionesses' became firmly cemented in the public consciousness around the mid-2010s.

At that time, both the men's and women's teams were playing important matches, and the generic 'Three Lions' branding was causing confusion and making it difficult for fans to follow the women's team specifically.

The hashtag #Lionesses was first used on social media during this period to help fans and media distinguish coverage of the women's team from the men's. The team’s impressive performance at the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, where they finished third, helped skyrocket their popularity and solidify the nickname.

The Lionesses’ success at UEFA Women’s Euro 2022, where they were crowned champions on home soil, took their fame to a whole new level. Media coverage, merchandise, and fan chants all embraced the name, making it an essential part of the team’s identity.

More than just a nickname, 'The Lionesses' has become a powerful brand and symbol of female empowerment in sport. The Football Association (FA) has embraced the name fully, using it across campaigns, merchandise, and official communications.

