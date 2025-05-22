Why does Raphinha walk on his knees across the pitch? Reason for Brazil star's Barcelona & Leeds United gestures explained

The Brazilian revived his well-known post-game ritual of traversing the entire field on his knees.

Raphinha fulfilled a promise by walking the entire length of the pitch at Montjuic on his knees, after winning La Liga, Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup with Barcelona in 2025.

His wife, Natalia Rodrigues Belloli, captured this on video and shared it on social media. Her heartfelt message expressed their gratitude and faith, reflecting on their journey and the answered prayers they shared.

Raphinha has been instrumental in Barcelona's success in the 2024-25 term, contributing significantly with 34 goals and 22 assists, leading to speculation about a potential Ballon d'Or nomination.

Why does Raphinha walk on his knees across the pitch?

Raphinha's gesture of walking across the pitch on his knees is a very personal expression of his faith and gratitude, deeply rooted in South American football culture.

For Raphinha, this knee walk is a traditional way to demonstrate humility and thankfulness, especially after a victory or when he feels his prayers have been answered. It is a common practice for him to make a vow to walk on his knees when seeking divine help or after experiencing what he believes to be a positive intervention in his life. This tradition is a well-known way for players in South American football to publicly express their faith.

Notably, Raphinha previously performed this act after Leeds United successfully evaded relegation from the Premier League in 2022.

