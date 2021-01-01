Who will win the UEFA Champions League Final? Join the discussion on Twitter Spaces

Goal have teamed up with official UEFA Champions League sponsor Mastercard to preview the biggest game in club football

Goal and official UEFA Champions League sponsor Mastercard have joined forces to look ahead to a historic, all-English final in Porto on May 29.

The big kick-off is now just around the corner, with Chelsea and Manchester City ready to battle it out at Estadio Dragao.

To make sure you know everything you need to know ahead of club football’s showpiece event, Goal are inviting you to join us for a live discussion on Twitter Spaces.

Opta’s Duncan Alexander will provide you with next-generation statistics and an alternative angle to the final. He’ll be joined by Goal’s Chelsea correspondent ​Nizaar Kinsella and his Man City counterpart Jonathan Smith, who will offer their expert knowledge and inside take on each of the team’s prospects in Portugal.

The conversation will take place on May 27 at 20:00 BST.

To join and listen, simply follow Goal on Twitter and tap our highlighted Spaces circle at the start time.

A ball can start something priceless