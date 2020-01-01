Who is Axel Disasi? The Arsenal transfer target marshalling France's meanest defence

The Gunners have made contact with Reims regarding a move for the 22-year-old centre-back, who is valued at €15 million

have a clear vision of the type of player they want when looking for new signings.

There is the odd exception - last seen when David Luiz arrived last summer from - but on the whole the Gunners now prioritise young talent who they believe will improve in north London.

Both Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira fitted that profile in 2018 before last summer William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli were signed as teenagers.

Now there could be another youngster on his way to the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal having formally registered their interest in Reims centre-back Axel Disasi.

So who is the 22-year-old and why are the Gunners keen on luring him to the Premier League? Goal takes a look...

The story so far

Having come through the ranks with Paris FC, who currently play in the second tier of French football, Disasi signed for as an 18-year-old in 2016 and made his senior debut a year later when he played against Valenciennes in the Coupe de la Ligue.

Reims were promoted to at the end of the 2017-18 campaign, which allowed Disasi to make his top-flight debut against in August 2018, though he would only make four league appearances throughout the season.

His breakthrough came in the summer of 2019 when Bjorn Engels left for and manager David Guion opted to partner Disasi with the experienced Yunis Abdelhamid at the heart of the Reims defence.

Together they have formed a formidable partnership, with Reims having the best defensive record in Ligue 1 at the time of the coronavirus-enforced suspension.

Guion’s side have conceded just 21 goals in 28 games this season - only have conceded fewer in Europe’s top five leagues - and the form of Disasi alongside Abdelhamid is seen as a major factor in that success.

Strengths and weaknesses

Disasi’s intelligence is seen as one of his major strengths. Arsenal scouts have been watching him closely throughout the 2019-20 campaign and have been impressed with his awareness and his ability to read the game.

His performances this season, for someone so inexperienced at the top level, have convinced the north London club that he is a defender worth pursuing.

Physically he is viewed as someone who could comfortably deal with the demands of the Premier League while his tackling ability is seen as another major strength.

Disasi can occasionally switch off at times, which is perhaps no real surprise for a player with his level of senior experience. That can leave him relying on his tackling ability to get him out of difficult situations.

How much will Disasi cost?

Reims have accepted that Disasi will be leaving at the end of the season and have therefore set an asking price of €15 million (£13m/$16m).

The centre-back has one year left on his contract, and rather than lose him on a free in the summer of 2021, Reims will allow him to move when the 2019-20 campaign finally comes to an end.

West Ham and are also interested in the 22-year-old, as are and clubs in .

The expert’s view

Goal correspondent Benjamin Quarez has watched Disasi closely this season and has been impressed by the young defender’s progress.

“Axel has played a lot this season,” said Quarez. “He is a solid defender who is very strong. He has progressed a lot this season alongside Yunis Abdelhamid and has been helped a lot by Abdelhamid’s experience.

“He needs to continue to progress and to be more attentive during the 90 minutes. But he has been consistent during his games this season and is a promising young player in Ligue 1.”