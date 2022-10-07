Who England could get in Euro 2024 qualifying group draw

With the qualification draw for Euro 2024 upon us, GOAL tells you about England's possible group opponents

England will find out their opponents in the Euro 2024 qualifiers on Sunday when the draw takes place in Germany.

Gareth Southgate's team recorded their best-ever Euro finish when they ended Euro 2020 as runners-up. They lost to Italy on penalties after extra time and will want to put things right the next time around.

The Three Lions have to qualify first though, and GOAL takes a look at who they could get in their group.

Who could England get in Euro 2024 qualifiers?

The 53 teams heading into the draw are placed into seven pots, with the seeding determined by their 2022-23 Nations League rankings. England's latest Nations League finish means they will be placed in Pot 2 for the upcoming draw for Euro 2024 qualifying.

Nations League finalists — Netherlands, Croatia, Spain and Italy — will be placed into one ‘UEFA Nations League pot’ (called UNL pot) and drawn into Groups A–D. They are potential foes for England, along with Pot 1 teams Portugal, Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Switzerland and Poland.

England will avoid France, Scotland, Wales, Austria, Czech Republic, Israel, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia and Finland as all of these teams are also in Pot 2.

While England cannot be drawn with Scotland or Wales, a meeting with rival neighbours Republic of Ireland (Pot 3) and/or Northern Ireland (Pot5) remains a possibility.

Of course, Germany are not taking part in qualifying since they are hosts, so there will be no rekindling of the rivalry, while Russia are banned from participation by UEFA.

You can see the full set of seeding pots below.

Seeding pots for the Euro 2024 qualifying draw

Pot Teams UNL Pot Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, Italy Pot 1 Denmark, Portugal, Belgium, Hungary, Switzerland, Poland Pot 2 France, Austria, Czech Republic, ENGLAND, Wales, Israel, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Serbia, Scotland, Finland Pot 3 Ukraine, Iceland, Norway, Slovenia, Republic of Ireland, Albania, Montenegro, Romania, Sweden, Armenia Pot 4 Georgia, Greece, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan, Kosovo, Bulgaria, Faroe Islands, North Macedonia Pot 5 Slovakia, Northern Ireland, Cyprus, Belarus, Lithuania, Gibraltar, Estonia, Latvia, Moldova, Malta Pot 6 Andorra, San Marino, Liechtenstein

When is the Euro 2024 qualifying draw?

The group draw for Euro 2024 qualifying will be held on Sunday October 9, 2022. It is set to begin at 11am BST (6am ET).

It can be watched live on UEFA's official website.

UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying draw exceptions

The following exceptions apply to the draw:

Prohibited clashes

These teams cannot be paired in the same Euro 2024 qualifying group for geo-political reasons:

Spain and Gibraltar

Armenia and Azerbaijan

Belarus and Ukraine

Kosovo and Bosnia-Herzegovina

Kosovo and Serbia

Winter venue restrictions

A maximum of two teams whose venues are considered at risk of severe winter conditions can be in the same group. These high/medium winter risk teams are:

Belarus

Estonia

Faroe Islands

Finland

Iceland

Latvia

Lithuania

Norway

Excessive travel restrictions

A number of teams have been identified with excessive travel distance in relation to certain other teams, so a maximum of one pairing can be placed in each group: