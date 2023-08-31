Who can Arsenal get in the Champions League group stage draw?

Which teams could be pitted against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal in this season of the UCL and which teams are the English side safe from?

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal have finally returned to the biggest European club competition for the first time since the Arsene Wenger era. Arsenal finished as Premier League runners-up last season to secure themselves a spot in Europe's most coveted trophy.

After failing to win the Europa League last term and being toppled by Manchester City in the Premier League table during the last knockings of the season, Arteta would be vying to grab a piece of silverware this season.

With Champions League group stage football set to return soon, the English heavyweights' fans will be eager to know who the Gunners could pitted against in their group.

Article continues below

GOAL takes a look at Arsenal's potential opponents in the group stage of the 2023/24 Champions League edition...

WHICH CHAMPIONS LEAGUE POT ARE ARSENAL IN?

After finishing their previous PL campaign as runners-up and because of their high coefficient, Arsenal have been placed in Pot 2 of the latest edition of the Champions League draw. The pot contains many stellar teams including the most decorated side in the history of the competition- Real Madrid.

The Gunners would thankfully not have to face these sides before the knockout stages of the tournament.

Pot 2 Country Real Madrid Spain Manchester United England Inter Milan Italy Borussia Dortmund Germany Atletico Madrid Spain RB Leipzig Germany Porto Portugal Arsenal England

WHICH ARE THE TEAMS ARSENAL WON'T FACE IN THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE GROUP STAGE?

The Gunners can not be plotted against any of the English sides which means Mikel Arteta's men are safe from their domestic opponents. Reigning champions and treble winners Manchester City, Erik ten Hag's Manchester United, and a diligent Newcastle United side will not be playing a match against Arsenal in the group stages.

GettyImage

Due to Arsenal's club coefficient, Arsenal would be seeded in Pot 2 of the UEFA Champions League draw which means a clash against the teams from the same pot is impossible.

This guarantees that Arsenal will not be up against their counterparts in Pot 2 which includes the likes of Real Madrid, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Atletico Madrid. RB Leipzig and Porto complete Pot 2 as the two sides are also in the same set as the Gunners and they'll only face either of the aforementioned sides in the knockouts.

WHICH TEAMS CAN ARSENAL FACE IN THE UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE?

Having mentioned the teams the Gunners could face only in the knockouts, it's crucial to understand which teams can be in the same group as Arsenal in the latest edition of Europe's premier competition.

Arsenal are scheduled to lock horns with a side from Pot 1 in the group stages of the competition. Teams like Bayern Munich, FC Barcelona, PSG and Napoli are in the running to face the English heavyweights. Eredivisie winners Feyenoord and reigning Portuguese champions Benfica could also set up a meeting against Arsenal as they are in the Pot 1 themselves.

Getty

The North London side will also cross swords with a team from Pot 3 and Pot 4. Italian sides AC Milan and Lazio have earned a spot in Pot 3 alongside the likes of Shakhtar Donetsk, RB Salzburg, Red Star Belgrade, Real Sociedad and Celtic.

Pot 4 of the UCL draw has been confirmed after the qualification round matches. Lens, Union Berlin, Newcastle United, Young Boys, Real Sociedad, Galatasaray, Celtic, and Antwerp are the 8 teams in Pot 4.