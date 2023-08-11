Premier League penalty takers: Every team's spot-kick specialist listed

Here's what you need to know about which players are their club's dedicated penalty-kick takers, as well as some deputy options for your fantasy team

Premier League Fantasy Football enthusiasts will be eager to fill their team with the best penalty takers in order to earn maximum points in the event of a spot-kick being awarded. So which players should you be drafting into your ranks?

GOAL takes a look at those charged with responsibility of stepping up from 12 yards, with a few back-up options also thrown into the mix...

Who are the Premier League penalty takers this season?

When you're choosing your forwards for your Fantasy Team, you might be tempted to sign a striker who's a noted penalty taker and has a good conversion rate from the spot.

Of course, the penalty takers for each team are never set in stone. Some clubs might have a consistent, dedicated penalty taker at all times, but sometimes, things change - and some last-minute decisions on who is to assume spot-kick duties might arrive.

Additionally, there is the chance that the dedicated spot-kick taker has been subbed off or is simply not on the pitch at the time of the penalty being awarded.

Still, we've rounded up a list of each club's primary, as well as secondary, penalty takers in the table below, and the players who have the best chance of being picked to convert a spot-kick.

The primary penalty takers have been listed, and we've provided their deputy penalty takers should the first choice be unavailable to step up.

Team Primary penalty taker Secondary penalty taker(s) Arsenal Gabriel Jesus Jorginho, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli Aston Villa Ollie Watkins, Danny Ings Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey Bournemouth Dominic Solanke Junior Stanislas Brentford Bryan Mbeumo Mathias Jensen Brighton Joao Pedro, Danny Welbeck Pascal Groß Chelsea Christopher Nkunku Reece James Crystal Palace Eberechi Eze Odsonne Edouard Everton Dominic Calvert-Lewin Dwight McNeil Fulham Aleksandar Mitrovic Andreas Pereira, Willian Liverpool Mohamed Salah Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez Luton Town Carlton Morris Elijah Adebayo, Cauley Woodrow Manchester City Erling Haaland Kevin de Bruyne Manchester United Bruno Fernandes Marcus Rashford, Christian Eriksen Newcastle United Callum Wilson Alexander Isak Joelinton, Fabian Schar Nottingham Forest Brennan Johnson Taiwo Awoniyi Sheffield United Rhian Brewster Oliver Norwood Tottenham Hotspur Son Heung-min James Maddison West Ham Said Benrahma Jarrod Bowen, Lucas Paqueta Wolves Matheus Cunha Hwang Hee-chan