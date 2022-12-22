Who are St. Louis City SC? Kit, crest & history of 2023 MLS expansion team

GOAL provides the key details as St. Louis City SC join MLS for the 2023 season.

MLS' 29th expansion team will begin its inaugural campaign in 2023, adding another major United States city to a growing catalog of home bases.

St. Louis City SC follows recent expansion clubs such as Nashville SC and Charlotte SC into a fast-growing soccer division.

Read on below as GOAL answers some of the key questions about the newcomers ahead of the 2023 campaign.

What is St. Louis City SC's kit design for 2023?

St. Louis City unveiled its first primary kit on November 16 in collaboration with adidas. The jersey boasts the club's signature CITY Red color and pays homage to the city of St. Louis flag with its navy and yellow accents.

Another tribute to the club's founding location are the abstract geometric patterns alongside the left-hand side of the shirt, which echo the steel plates of the city's iconic Gateway Arch.

“It was important for the design of our inaugural jersey to reflect who we are as a club and as a community: proud, contemporary, and not afraid to stand out," St. Louis City SC's Chief Brand Architect, Lee Broughton, told the club's website. "The Arch, the flag, the colors…we love that it feels unapologetically St. Louis, today but also with an eye towards our future.”

What is St. Louis City SC's crest?

St. Louis City SC's crest was designed by a group of over 20 local designers, with the current iteration finalized after discussions with focus groups and various community members.

The crest features iconic elements found across the St. Louis region. The top of the shield follows the shape of the Gateway Arch; the horizontal lines represent the region's two defining rivers (The Mississippi and The Missouri); and the iconic Gateway Arch is used to connect the rivers from the St. Louis City flag.

Where will St. Louis City SC play their games?

The club will play home games at CITYPARK, a 22,500-seat stadium built specifically for soccer. It is located in the central region of downtown St. Louis, with the aim of connecting Gateway Arch and Forest Park, two of the city's iconic civic spaces, according to the team.

The stadium's pitch is located 40 feet below street level and is topped with a clear plastic awning to keep in crowd noise and eliminate shadows on the pitch. Each seat will be within 120 feet of the pitch, with the closest just 15 feet from the touchline.

St. Louis City SC history, founding date

When MLS announced its plans to expand to 30 teams on April 18, 2019, St. Louis' majority female-led ownership group - headed by Carolyn Kindle Betz - made its bid before the MLS Expansion Committee, including its stadium plan, economic funding details and strategic plans for development.

On August 20, 2019, MLS announced it had approved St. Louis as one of the league's expansion franchises. Sacramento was approved too, but that project has since been shelved, meaning there will be 29 teams in 2023.

Bradley Carnell, former assistant coach at the New York Red Bulls, was announced as St. Louis City SC's first head coach on January 5, 2022.

Why did St. Louis City SC get picked for MLS expansion?

On the decision to include St. Louis in the 2023 edition of the league, MLS commissioner Don Garber highlighted the city's rich soccer tradition, which has been established at professional and amateur levels for over a century.

"St. Louis is a city with a rich soccer tradition, and it is a market we have considered since the league's inception," Garber wrote on the MLS' official website. "Our league becomes stronger today with the addition of the city's deeply dedicated soccer fans, and the committed and innovative local ownership group led by Carolyn Kindle Betz, the Taylor family, and Jim Kavanaugh."