Where will Lionel Messi play for Barcelona? Manager Xavi reveals plans for Argentine superstar if he makes sensational return

Xavi has elaborated upon how he would shape his Barcelona side if Lionel Messi returned to the Catalan outfit.

WHAT HAPPENED? Barcelona's manager Xavi has revealed where Messi would play for his team if the Argentine superstar made a fairytale return to the Blaugrana. The 2022 World Cup winner has been linked with the Spanish heavyweights with his contract at Paris Saint-Germain set to expire this summer. And according to Xavi, Messi could occupy multiple positions in his line-up and would be an integral part of Barcelona's future success if he returns to Camp Nou.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Spanish publication Sport, the former Barcelona midfielder explained how the Blaugrana would adopt the same playing style even after La Pulga's return: "It would be practically the same, the same idea and model. Leo could play in various positions, in various positions: as a false nine, as a winger, as an inside player, even at the base coming in to make the final pass."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Multiple critics have questioned Messi's defensive abilities and whether he would suit Xavi's system in a Barcelona side that is aspiring for European glory in the upcoming campaign. To brush aside these allegations, Xavi said: "In the end, you cannot ask [Ousmane] Dembéle for the same defensive level as [Jules] Koundé."

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Multiple reports have suggested that Messi could leave PSG at the end of the season and the Argentina captain intends to play European football for a few more seasons, which could rule out the possibility of him joining a Saudi or MLS side. And with Xavi suggesting that Messi's addition would only bolster the Spanish heavyweights, Barcelona would try their level best to bring their favourite son back to Catalonia.