Where to watch & stream Europa League live: Broadcasters, TV channels & networks

Worldwide TV channels and online live streams to watch all the action from the UEFA Europa League

Don't count out the Europa League when hunting for amazing football action. Since the tournament's inception as the UEFA Cup in 1971, we've had some amazing games, from underdogs progressing against giants to formidable teams who have made their mark in the competition.

Audience figures continue to grow year after year, and it's no wonder with the variety of teams that take part each year and the competitive ties that are drawn.

Below you will find a full list of all UEFA Europa League television broadcasters across the world. Deals are in place until 2024.

Watch & live stream Europa League in the UK and USA

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport holds the broadcasting rights for the Europa League.

Paramount Plus is the chief broadcaster in the United States, streaming every game live.

Country TV Channel & Stream
UKBT Sport
USAParamount+

Watch and live stream Europa League in Europe

Country TV Channel & Stream
AlbaniaSuperSport
AndorraMovistar+
ArmeniaVivaro Media
AustriaServusTV / Sky Sport / ORF
BelgiumTelenet / VRT / RTBF / VOO
CroatiaArena Sport
CyprusCYTA
Czech RepublicAMC Networks / CT
DenmarkTV 2
Finland

Viaplay

FranceCanal+ / RMC Sport / M6
GeorgiaAdjarasport / Silk Sport
GermanyRTL
GreeceCosmote TV
HungaryMTVA / RTL
IcelandNENT / Syn
IrelandVirgin Media
ItalySky Sport / DAZN
IsraelCharlton
KosovoArtSport / Arena Sport
MoldovaPrime / Setanta Sport
MontenegroArena Sport
NetherlandsESPN / Talpa TV
North MacedoniaArena Sport / MRT
NorwayViaplay
PolandTVP / Viaplay
PortugalSIC / Canal 11 / Sport TV
RomaniaPro TV
RussiaMatchTV
SerbiaArena Sport
SlovakiaAMC Networks / RTVS
SpainMovistar+ / Mediaset
SwedenViaplay
SwitzerlandTeleclub / CH Media
TurkeyExxen / Saran Media
UkraineMEGOGO

Watch and live stream Europa League in the Americas

CountryTV Channel & Stream
ArgentinaESPN
BoliviaESPN

Brazil

SBT /ESPN / TV Cultura
CanadaDAZN
CaribbeanFlow Sports / Sportsmax
Costa RicaESPN
EcuadorESPN
El SalvadorTCS
GuatemalaChapin TV
HondurasTVC
NicaraguaCanal 10
PanamaESPN
PeruESPN
VenezuelaESPN
UruguayESPN

Watch and live stream Europa League in MENA and Africa

Country TV Channel & Stream
Middle EastbeIN Sports
South AfricaSuperSport
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport

Watch and live stream Europa League in Asia

Country TV Channel & Stream
CambodiabeIN Sports
Central AsiaSaran Media
ChinaPPTV / Tencent / Youku
Hong KongbeIN Sports / PCCW
IndiaSony Pictures Entertainment
IndonesiaEmtek
JapanWowow
LaosbeIN Sports
MacauTDM
MalaysiabeIN Sports
MongoliaSPS
MyanmarUEFA.tv
PhillipinesTAP DMV
SingaporebeIN Sports
South KoreaSPOTV
TaiwanELTA
TajikistanVarzish TV
ThailandbeIN Sports
VietnamFPT

