Where to watch USL Championship on TV & stream live online

Where to watch the USL Championship on TV channels and streaming platforms in the US

The USL Championship, formed in 2011, is the second division in the USA which is placed just under the top division, MLS.

The league is divided into two conferences, with 12 teams in each conference. The teams initially compete in a round-robin format, and at the end of the regular season, the top eight teams from each conference qualify for the play-offs.

San Antonio FC were the 2022 champions. They defeated Louisville City FC 3-1 in the final last season to lift their maiden title. Orlando City and Louisville City FC are the most successful teams in the history of the league, winning it twice each.

GOAL tells you everything about where to watch and stream the league live online.

How to watch & stream USL Championship games on TV & online

Country TV channel Live stream United States ESPN, ESPN2 | CBS Sports (from 2024) ESPN+ | Paramount+ (from 2024) United Kingdom N/A USL on YouTube

Fans in the United States can catch live action from the 2023 USL Championship on ESPN+.

From 2024, USL games will be available to watch live exclusively on CBS, across CBS Sports Network, Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo.

In the United Kingdom, the USL Championship will be available to be streamed on the tournament's official YouTube channel.

Highlights of USL Championship games are available to watch on USL's official YouTube page.

