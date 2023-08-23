Where will Hugo Lloris go? Tottenham goalkeeper's future still up in the air after rejecting offer to join Lazio

- Lloris rejects Lazio's offer
- Spurs will let him leave for free
- Has one year left on contract
WHAT HAPPENED? Lloris has reportedly rejected an offer to join the Serie A side this summer despite having only one year left in his contract with Spurs, according to Sky Sports.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lazio were offering Lloris a two-year contract and had started negotiating with the player but the former French captain has now rejected their offer and a move to Italy has been ruled out.
AND WHAT'S MORE: Lloris, who turns 37 in December, was left out of Spurs' pre-season tour earlier in the summer and new manager Ange Postecoglou has replaced him as club captain with Son Heung-min this season.
WHAT NEXT FOR HUGO LLORIS? With the arrival of Guglielmo Vicario this summer, Lloris is no longer the club's first-choice custodian and they have communicated to the veteran goalkeeper that he can leave the club for free this season.