When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date, kick-off time, where to watch, venue & teams

All the details you need to catch the World Cup final and more

Over a billion people tuned in to watch the 2018 World Cup final and FIFA will expect similar viewing figures when the final two teams collide in the Qatar 2022 decider.

The 22nd edition of the competition has seen a few upsets so far, with world number two Belgium and four-time winners Germany exiting at the group stage, while Morocco defeated Spain in the last 16.

The final isn't too far away now and a festive showpiece is on the cards. GOAL brings you everything you need to ensure that you don't miss the main event.

When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date & kick-off time

Date: December 18, 2022 Kick-off: 3pm GMT / 10am ET

The World Cup final will take place on Sunday, December 18.

Kick-off time will be at 3pm GMT / 10am ET.

World Cup 2022 final TV channel & online stream

Where to watch the World Cup final in the UK

You will be able to watch the World Cup final for free on free-to-view broadcasters ITV and BBC. Those channels hold exclusive rights to every minute of World Cup action and you can find a full TVguide here.

Both channels will screen the showpiece match.

Provider BBC Channel Number ITV Channel Number (Scotland) STV Channel Number Freeview 101 3 103 Sky 101 103 103 Virgin Media 101 103 113 BT 1 103 N/A

You will also be able to tune in via their streaming services ITVX and BBC iPlayer, as well as the BBC Sport website.

Scottish free-to-air broadcaster STV will also be streaming the final on STV player.

Where to watch the World Cup final in the U.S.

The FOX network has broadcasting rights for the tournament, however, state-side viewers will need to have a cable subscription in order to tune in.

For Spanish-speaking viewers, Telemundo also has coverage rights.

Find out more details about where to watch World Cup matches in the US here.

There are a wide variety of channels that service Fox, state by state. This handy guide includes all of the relevant channel numbers.

You can watch Telemundo on the Dish channel, number 835.

While there are no free-to-view streaming services, you can also stream the World Cup final with the following providers:

Where is the 2022 World Cup Final being played?

The final will take place at the Lusail Iconic Stadium, which is located around 20 kilometres north of Doha.

Lusail Iconic Stadium officially opened in November 2022 and has a capacity of 89,000 for the final.

Which teams are in the World Cup 2022 final?

We will not know which two teams are in the World Cup final until the semi-finals are complete on December 13 and 14.

As it stands, Argentina, Netherlands, Brazil and Croatia are on one side of the bracket, with France, England, Morocco and Portugal on the other side.

The final will necessarily feature a team from each side of the bracket.