When will Premier League 2022-23 fixtures be released?

GOAL tells you about when full Premier League fixtures will be announced for Chelsea, Liverpool, Man Utd, Man City, Arsenal & more

Premier League football came to a halt in May, but it won't be long before the jewel of English football's crown is shining brightly again.

Teams have a number of months off, though many players were preoccupied with international duties in June and pre-season schedules start up in earnest in July.

With the 2022-23 Premier League season due to begin in August, GOAL has what you need to know about when the official fixture list will be announced.

When will the 2021-22 Premier League fixtures be announced?

The fixtures for the new Premier League season will be released on Thursday June 16 at 9am BST (4am ET).

Manchester City are defending champions, having clinched the league title in 2021-22 after they edged out Liverpool by a point. Fulham, Bournemouth, and Nottingham Forest, meanwhile, are the newly promoted teams.

The Reds, two-time former European champions, are making a comeback to the top tier after a gap of two decades, while Fulham and Bournemouth rejoin after one and two years respectively.

When will the 2022-23 Premier League season start?

August 6, 2022 is the start date of the Premier League 2022-23 season.

The league will be paused after matchday 16, which ends on November 13, for the World Cup. After the spectacle in Qatar finishes, the Premier League will restart on December 26.

The 2021-22 Premier League season will end on Sunday, May 28, 2023, with all games on that day kicking off at the same time, as is the tradition.

Premier League 2022-23 teams

Club

Stadium

2021-22 Position

Arsenal

Emirates Stadium

5th

Aston Villa

Villa Park

14th

Bournemouth

Vitality Stadium

2nd in Championship

Brentford

Brentford Community Stadium

13th

Brighton

Amex Stadium

9th

Chelsea

Stamford Bridge

3rd

Crystal Palace

Selhurst Park

12th

Everton

Goodison Park

16th

Fulham

Craven Cottage

1st in Championship

Leeds United

Elland Road

17th

Leicester City

King Power Stadium

8th

Liverpool

Anfield

2nd

Manchester City

Etihad Stadium

1st

Manchester United

Old Trafford

6th

Newcastle United

St. James Park

11th

Nottingham Forest

City Ground

Championship play-off winner

Southampton

St. Mary's Stadium

15th

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

4th

West Ham United

London Stadium

7th

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Molineux Stadium

10th