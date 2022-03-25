When did Italy last play at a World Cup?
Football fans across the planet were left stunned when North Macedonia halted Italy on their journey towards World Cup 2022 in Qatar.
Having reached a professional summit by guiding the Azzurri to Euro 2020 glory less than a year previously, Robert Mancini described the 2022 play-off elimination as "the biggest disappointment" of his career.
Their last-minute defeat came at the hands of Aleksandar Trajkovski and condemned Italy to unprecedented heartbreak. As they miss out on a unique tournament in Qatar, when was the last time Italy actually played in a World Cup? GOAL takes a look.
Editors' Picks
- Ex-Kaizer Chiefs striker Mphela describes Bafana Bafana's striking crisis as ‘embarrassing’
- 'I wanted to be away from everything'- Ex-West Ham NXGN star Oxford aiming to catch Southgate's eye with impressive Bundesliga displays
- Sibisi reveals how he impressed Bafana Bafana coach Broos ahead of Guinea and France clashes
- Predicting the Bafana Bafana XI to face Guinea
When did Italy last play at a World Cup?
The 2014 World Cup in Brazil was the last time Italy played in the prestigious international FIFA tournament.
Their elimination in the 2022 World Cup play-off by North Macedonia means the next World Cup they can potentially qualify for is the 2026 edition, which is being held in United States, Mexico and Canada.
Therefore, over a decade will pass before they can return to the game's pinnacle.
How did Italy do when they last played in a World Cup?
Italy's last World Cup experience in 2014 was not a happy one as they were knocked out at the group stage.
The Azzurri finished third in Group D, behind Costa Rica and Uruguay, having managed just one win across three games.
Rank
Team
P
W
D
L
Pts
1
Costa Rica
3
2
1
0
7
2
Uruguay
3
2
0
1
6
3
Italy
3
1
0
2
3
4
England
3
0
1
2
1
Then managed by Cesare Prandelli, Italy beat England in their opening group match, but things soured thereafter as they suffered narrow losses against Costa Rica and Uruguay, with the game against the latter producing the infamous Luis Suarez-Giorgio Chiellini biting incident.
While Group D undoubtedly posed a difficult task, Italy's elimination was nevertheless a major shock as the team had reached the final of Euro 2012 two years earlier, when they were undone by a swashbuckling Spain side that is widely regarded as being among the best of all time.
The squad that went to Brazil featured many players who were in their prime years, including Chiellini, Leonardo Bonucci and Mario Balotelli, as well as seasoned veterans like Gianluigi Buffon and Andrea Pirlo.
What is Italy's overall World Cup record?
Year
Host
Final position
1930
Uruguay
Did not enter
1934
Uruguay
Champions
1938
Italy
Champions
1950
Brazil
Group stage
1954
Switzerland
Group stage
1958
Sweden
Did not qualify
1962
Chile
Group stage
1966
England
Group stage
1970
Mexico
Runners-up
1974
West Germany
Group stage
1978
Argentina
Fourth place
1982
Spain
Champions
1986
Mexico
Last 16
1990
Italy
Third place
1994
United States
Runners-up
1998
France
Quarter-final
2002
Japan & Korea
Last 16
2006
Germany
Champions
2010
South Africa
Group stage
2014
Brazil
Group stage
2018
Russia
Did not qualify
2022
Qatar
Did not qualify
Italy have won the World Cup four times and they are one of the most successful teams in the history of the competition.
Their first World Cup triumph came in 1934 and they retained the title four years later on home soil in 1938. They ended a four-decade-plus wait for gold in 1982 and won their fourth trophy in 2006.
Italy have also finished runners-up in the tournament twice - in 1970 and 1994, losing to Brazil on each of those occasions.
They have failed to qualify for just three out of 21 tournaments they entered (they did not enter the inaugural competition in 1930).