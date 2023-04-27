When does Premier League 2023-24 season start? Key dates & confirmed teams

GOAL brings you the key dates that you need to know about the 2023-24 Premier League season.

The 2022-23 Premier League season has been a riveting spectacle that left fans on the edge of their seats for most of the campaign. The thrilling title race, an intense top-four qualification scramble and a nail-biting relegation battle kept football enthusiasts on their toes throughout the season.

As the dust settles and the curtain closes on the season, fans and pundits alike are already eagerly anticipating the next one, which promises to be just as exciting.

The upcoming 2023-24 Premier League season is set to be another adrenaline-fuelled campaign with plenty of new signings and shake-ups of squads in the summer transfer window. The football audience is sure to be enthralled yet again, as they witness some of the finest footballers on the planet showcase their skills in the English top flight.

GOAL brings you everything that you need to know about the new season so that you can buckle up and enjoy another thrilling season of Premier League football.

When will the Premier League 2023-24 season start?

The 2023-24 Premier League season will start on August 12, 2023.

The players competing in the top tier will get exactly 76 days from the end of the 2022-23 season and the start of the next.

The 2023-24 season will also have a mid-season player break, which will take place between January 13 and January 20, 2024.

When will the Premier League 2023-24 season finish?

The Premier League season will end on Sunday, May 19, 2024, with all games on that day kicking off at the same time, as is the tradition.

The last day of the Premier League season is one of the most exhilarating and nerve-wracking moments in football. With so much at stake, teams go all out to secure their desired outcomes.

The drama and excitement of the last day of the season can create unforgettable moments that are etched in the memories of fans for years to come, like the famous Sergio Aguero goal against QPR that helped City seal the title in the 2011-12 season.

Which teams are involved in Premier League 2023-24?

The 20 participants of the 2023-24 season will be decided at the end of the ongoing season. The current participants are listed below:

Club Stadium Arsenal Emirates Stadium Aston Villa Villa Park Bournemouth Vitality Stadium Brentford Brentford Community Stadium Brighton Amex Stadium Chelsea Stamford Bridge Crystal Palace Selhurst Park Everton Goodison Park Fulham Craven Cottage Leeds United Elland Road Leicester City King Power Stadium Liverpool Anfield Manchester City Etihad Stadium Manchester United Old Trafford Newcastle United St. James Park Nottingham Forest City Ground Southampton St. Mary's Stadium Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Stadium West Ham United London Stadium Wolverhampton Wanderers Molineux Stadium

When will the 2023-24 Premier League fixtures be announced?

The fixtures for the new Premier League season will be released on Thursday, June 15 with the official announcement expected at 9am BST (4am EDT / 1.30pm IST).