When did Man Utd last win at Anfield vs Liverpool?

Meetings between Manchester United and Liverpool are always special occasions, with there much more than three points or cup progress at stake when two arch-rivals lock horns in competitive action.

For long periods the Red Devils reigned supreme in the north west, with Sir Alex Ferguson overseeing an era of dominance that delivered regular successes at Old Trafford and Anfield.

The tide has started to turn in more recent times, though, with the red half of Merseyside now a tricky place to visit for any opponent. When did United last collect three points from such a trip? GOAL takes a look…

When did Manchester United last win at Anfield vs Liverpool?

The Red Devils are due at Anfield for their latest heavyweight meeting with old adversaries Liverpool on April 19, with there set to be plenty riding on that contest.

United – who are working under the guidance of interim boss Ralf Rangnick - are looking to chase down a top-four finish and Champions League qualification, while Jurgen Klopp’s side remain very much in the Premier League title race.

The Reds are unbeaten in their last 19 top-flight fixtures on home soil, with that run stretching back to March 10, 2021.

They have also picked up a useful habit of frustrating United on home soil, with some six years having passed since the Red Devils last made the short journey back to Manchester with three points to show for their efforts.

Their last Premier League win at Anfield came on January 17, 2016, when Wayne Rooney grabbed the only goal of the game in a 1-0 victory.

How many games are Liverpool unbeaten against Manchester United at Anfield?

Since that meeting with United shortly after the turn of the year in 2016, Liverpool have come a long way in a short period of time.

Klopp had only been at the Reds’ helm for a matter of months when seeing Rooney net a match-winning effort at Anfield, with the German appointed as successor to Brendan Rodgers in October 2015.

Since then, he has overseen Champions League and Premier League title triumphs, while the current campaign has delivered Carabao Cup success as part of what could still be a historic quadruple bid.

Klopp has only suffered two defeats to United during his iconic tenure, through 15 fixtures, and has five victories to his name.

Since coming unstuck in his first meeting with the Red Devils at Anfield, a six-game unbeaten run has been pieced together through Europa League and Premier League fixtures.

Liverpool have emerged victorious in three of those outings and will be eager to see a positive sequence of results extended into the 2022-23 campaign when a long-running rivalry with the Red Devils is rekindled.