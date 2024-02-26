When is the 2023-24 FA Cup quarter-final draw? Date, time, stream, teams & how to watch live

Absolutely everything you need to know about the upcoming FA Cup quarter-final draw.

The 2023-24 FA Cup is well and truly into the business end of proceedings, with only a few more rounds left before the final.

Teams will soon be whittled down to single figures, with several big hitters still in the mix for England's most prestigious cup competition.

So, when will the draw for the quarter-final happen? GOAL brings you everything you need to know, including how to watch, ball numbers and more.

Article continues below

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

Date: February 28, 2024 Time: 7 pm GMT (2 pm ET) TV channel: ITV4 / ITVX / YouTube

The FA Cup quarter-final draw will be held at 7 pm GMT (2 pm ET) on Wednesday February 28, 2024.

The draw will form part of the television coverage of the tie involving Chelsea and Leeds United.

How to watch the FA Cup quarter-final draw: TV channel & live stream

Country TV channel & stream United Kingdom ITV4, ITVX United States ESPN+ International FA Cup YouTube

The draw will take place live on ITV4 and ITVX in the UK, ahead of the network's coverage of the fifth-round game between long-standing rivals Chelsea and Leeds United.

That game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 pm GMT (2:30 pm ET), so the draw is expected to get underway at approximately 7 pm GMT (2 pm ET).

FA Cup games are available to stream live on ESPN+ in the U.S. So you should catch the draw on the network's coverage. Alternatively, international viewers will be able to stream or follow the draw on the official FA Cup YouTube channel.

Which teams are in the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

A total of eight teams will go into the pot for the FA Cup quarter-final draw. You can see the numbers for the draw below.

Blackburn Rovers or Newcastle United Chelsea or Leeds United Bournemouth or Leicester City Liverpool or Southampton Nottingham Forest or Manchester United Wolves or Brighton Coventry City or Maidstone United Luton Town or Manchester City

When will FA Cup quarter-final games be played?

The quarter-final games will be played on or around March 16.

Dates will be finalised after the draw - check our dedicated page for updates on fixtures.