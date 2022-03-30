Leaked WhatsApp message from Suarez agent reveals Atletico Madrid star's Uruguay World Cup prediction

One of Luis Suarez's representatives has revealed a WhatsApp conversation he had with the Atletico Madrid striker in November 2021 that suggested he would be the inspiration to help Uruguay qualify for the World Cup, despite their struggles at the time.

Martin Rodriguez Nader initially put to Suarez that he is "on the way to be out of the World Cup", with Uruguay in seventh place in the qualification standings at the time.

He also said that 'Lauty', a nickname for the former Barcelona striker's son, wouldn't be able to watch him in Qatar - leading to Suarez making a bold prediction.

What did the message say?

😂😂 te dije 😂😂 uruguay uruguay no más Martín! 💪💪💪💪 — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) March 30, 2022

In reply to his agent, Suarez suggests there was still time for his nation to recover and reach the World Cup finals, writing: "We are entering SUAREZ ZONE!'"

Rodriguez Nader then says: "I will save these messages and I will make it viral when we are qualified!"

After achieving qualification for the World Cup by beating Chile on Tuesday, Rodriguez Nader leaked the WhatsApp exchange, with Suarez writing in reply: "I told you! Uruguay, Uruguay no more Martin!"

How did Uruguay qualify for World Cup 2022?

At the time of Suarez's WhatsApp exchange with his agent, Uruguay were in seventh place in South American World Cup qualifying and looked in danger of missing out on Qatar.

Suarez and his team-mates had just lost their fourth straight qualifier - a 3-0 defeat to Bolivia - and had to wait until January to be able to turn things around.

That's exactly what they did, with Suarez scoring three goals as Diego Alonso's side won their next four games to seal their place at Qatar 2022.

And Suarez's goal in Tuesday night's 2-0 win over Chile was a significant one, as he overtook Argentina superstar Lionel Messi to become the highest scorer ever in South American World Cup qualifying.

