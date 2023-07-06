What is Threads? Richarlison & Alex Morgan sign up as footballers start to register & join 'the new Twitter'

Social media is forever evolving and there is now a new platform on which footballers and supporters can interact, with Threads launched by Instagram.

Twitter has, with Elon Musk calling the shots, been experiencing difficulties and leaving users frustrated as limits are set regarding the number of posts that can be viewed in a day.

Many are now turning to alternative sources for their news and celebrity fixes, with Threads the latest application to drop off the production line.

What is Threads and are footballers signing up? GOAL takes a look...

What is Threads?

Getty

Threads has been released by Meta – the company that owns Facebook and Instagram – as a text-based social media platform.

It is now available to users in more than 100 countries and – following its launch on July 5, 2023 – boasted more than 10 million sign ups within hours of its release.

Jennifer Lopez, Gordon Ramsey, Shakira, Tom Brady and Coldplay were among those to register early on, with Mark Zuckerberg claiming that he expects the Threads community to grow to over one billion members.

The app delivers a scrollable feed of short-form text limited to 500 characters per post.

Users have the ability to add individual or carousel photos and videos to their stream.

Is Threads ‘the new Twitter’?

Getty

The similarities between Twitter and Threads are clear for all to see.

Feeds will include content from accounts that users follow, as well as from creators suggested by the recommendation algorithm – much like Twitter.

Users can engage – as with all social media platforms – by liking, commenting and reposting, while also being able to share content directly onto their Instagram account.

Which footballers are on Threads?

Getty

Tottenham forward Richarlison was among the first footballers to sign up for Threads, with the Brazil international a regular presence on social media that boasts 1.6 million followers on Twitter and 22.4m on Instagram.

Legendary USWNT star Alex Morgan is also on the new platform, with the 34-year-old San Diego Wave star – who is readying herself for another shot at World Cup glory in 2023 – offering fans an insight into her life on and off the pitch.