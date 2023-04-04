Reliable USMNT duo Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson help Leeds leap up Premier League table with win over Nottingham Forest

Ryan Tolmich
|
Weston McKennie Leeds Forest 2022-23Getty Images
Leeds UnitedW. McKennieLeeds United vs Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestPremier LeagueUnited StatesB. Aaronson

USMNT duo Weston McKennie and Brenden Aaronson both started in Leeds' crucial 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

  • McKennie back in XI after being dropped
  • Midfielder joined compatriot Aaronson
  • Win rockets Leeds to 13th place

WHAT HAPPENED? McKennie rejoined USMNT teammate Brenden Aaronson in the XI as Leeds secured a vital win in their relegation fight. Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra scored the goals for the hosts after Forest grabbed an early lead.

HOW DID THEY FARE? They were reliable but not incredible in the victory. McKennie, who returned to the XI after being used as a substitute against Arsenal, was a passing focal point, attempting more balls than any other midfielder for either team, including two key passes. Aaronson was much quieter than he was in an impressive outing against the Gunners but was nonetheless at an acceptable enough level to warrant a start this weekend.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leeds entered the match sitting 18th in the Premier League but leapt all the way up to 13th. However, they remain just two points above the drop zone in a crowded bottom half of the table.

Defeating Forest, a fellow relegation battler, could prove a difference maker at the end of the campaign.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Weston McKennie Tyler Adams Leeds post-match 2022-23Getty ImagesBrenden Aaronson befuddled Leeds 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Leeds' next match will come on Sunday as they face another relegation contender, Crystal Palace.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

171628 Votes

Thanks for voting.

Results will be shared soon.

Who is the best No.9 in the world?

  • 26%Karim Benzema
  • 31%Erling Haaland
  • 5%Harry Kane
  • 14%Robert Lewandowski
  • 14%Kylian Mbappe
  • 11%Victor Osimhen
171628 Votes

Editors' Picks