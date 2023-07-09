USMNT star Weston McKennie back in the Premier League? Interest from England remains in Juventus-owned former Leeds loan flop

Weston McKennie may be offered another shot at the Premier League, with Aston Villa reportedly retaining interest in the United States international.

American struggled at Elland Road

Bianconeri open to offers

Emery is a fan of the midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old failed to convince during his previous spell in England, suffering Premier League relegation with Leeds. McKennie took in 20 appearances for the Whites, but was returned to parent club Juventus without registering a goal and making just one assist.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Juve are now said to be opening themselves up to offers for the USMNT star, who represented his country at the 2022 World Cup, and interest has been shown from across Europe. McKennie has been linked with teams in Turkey, while there has been talk of him joining fellow countryman Gio Reyna at Borussia Dortmund.

AND WHAT'S MORE: According to Calciomercato, Aston Villa are also mulling over an approach. Unai Emery is said to be a big fan of McKennie and believes that he can bring the best out of the talented midfielder – who still boasts the qualities required to thrive in the Premier League.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Juve have dropped their asking price for McKennie from the €40 million (£34m/$44m) purchase option that was included in his loan deal at Leeds, with the likes of Dortmund and Villa aware that they could acquire the American for considerably less than his January valuation.