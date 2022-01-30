West Ham prepare double transfer swoop for Leeds stars Phillips and Raphinha

West Ham United are looking to stage a transfer raid of Leeds United for midfielder Kalvin Phillips and winger Raphinha, GOAL understands.

The Hammers are keen to strengthen their squad mid-season, and have turned their gaze towards Elland Road.

Both players could attract fees of up to £50 million as West Ham are willing to spend big in their pursuit of the top four.

What's the latest on the transfers?

GOAL understands that West Ham have made bids for both Phillips and Raphinha in the final days of the January transfer window.

David Moyes would jump at the chance to welcome Phillips to east London, where he could team up with England colleague Declan Rice at the heart of the Hammers midfield.

Raphinha, meanwhile, is also a target for the club, although he has not ruled out staying at Leeds.

The bigger picture

While Leeds have struggled to repeat their fine 2020-21 season this time round, their midfield pair both enjoy burgeoning reputations.

Phillips, who has been with the Whites since he was 14, was one of the heroes of their promotion campaign two years ago and is now considered one of the Premier League's finest midfielders.

He was rewarded for his consistently impressive displays under Marcelo Bielsa with a berth in the England team, making his debut in August 2020 and starting every game in the Three Lions' trip to the Euro 2020 final last summer.

Raphinha too has proved a big hit at Elland Road since joining the club from Rennes in 2020.

Article continues below

Last year the winger broke into the Brazil side with a flourish, and with eight goals in 19 Premier League games to date this term he is Leeds' top scorer.

Phillips and Raphinha have also been linked with a number of other top-half Premier League clubs over the past year.

Further reading