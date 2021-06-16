West Ham Premier League fixtures: Full 2021-22 match schedule

David Moyes managed the Hammers to a sixth-place finish last season, narrowly missing out on a place in the Champions League

A trip north to St James' Park awaits West Ham in their opening game of the 2021-22 Premier League season as they kick off their campaign against Newcastle United on August 14.

Home fixtures against Leicester City and Crystal Palace follow for the Hammers, but their first big test of the campaign comes on September 18, when they welcome Manchester United to London.

A big London derby is in store on October 23 when Tottenham visit the London Stadium, while David Moyes side then play Liverpool and Manchester City in November.

Among the six games schedule for December are a home clash with London rivals Chelsea and away game against Mikel Arteta's Arsenal, with Southampton coming to town on Boxing Day.

Article continues below

The end-of-season run-in promises to be a mixed bag for the Hammers, with fixtures against Chelsea, Arsenal and Man City in their final five matches as they conclude matters away to Brighton.

Check out West Ham's full schedule for the new season below.

West Ham Premier League 2021-22 fixtures