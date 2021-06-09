Werner 'will show who he really is' at Euro 2020 after 'up and down' season at Chelsea, says Boateng

The German defender is confident his compatriot will shine at the summer tournament despite a testing first year in English football

Jerome Boateng has backed Timo Werner to "show who he really is" at Euro 2020 after an "up and down" season at Chelsea.

Much was expected of Werner at Stamford Bridge following his £47.5 million ($67m) switch to Chelsea from RB Leipzig last summer, but he did not adapt to English football as quickly as supporters hoped.

The 25-year-old struggled to replicate the prolific form in front of goal he showed at Red Bull Arena, but still played a key role in the Blues' run to Champions League glory and Boateng expects to see him back to his best for Germany at the European Championships.

What's been said?

The Bayern Munich defender won't be alongside Werner at the tournament after being omitted from Joachim Low's squad, but he is sure that his compatriot will be "hungry" to add more silverware to his collection.

"Timo has changed country, club, playing in a new league," Boateng told BILD. "It is not so easy. Nonetheless, he scored his goals, provided assists, was present, went through a hollow and came out and now he’s the Champions League winner.

"For me, it has been a positive season with the usual ups and downs. It makes him bigger and stronger and he learns from it.

"At the Euros, we will see another Timo Werner, a hungry Timo. A Timo with more arrogance, because he has just won the Champions League. It carries you. He will show who he really is."

Werner's debut season at Chelsea

Werner appeared in 52 games across all competitions for Chelsea last term but only managed to score 12 goals, including just six in the Premier League.

The former Leipzig star also endured a 14-game goalless streak in the top-flight between November and February before finally getting back on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win against Newcastle.

He was, however, able to set up a further 15 goals for his teammates, and started upfront during the Blues' 1-0 victory over Manchester City in last month's Champions League final after earning the trust of head coach Thomas Tuchel.

Werner's international record

Werner made his senior debut for Germany in 2017 and has since amassed 39 caps at international level, scoring 16 goals.

The forward's latest effort helped Low's side beat Latvia 7-1 in a pre-Euros friendly, and his continued presence could prove crucial as they seek to qualify from a tricky group containing World champions France, current holders Portugal, and Hungary.

