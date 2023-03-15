Welcome back, Gio Reyna! USMNT officially names Dortmund star in Nations League squad alongside Christian Pulisic

Gio Reyna headlines the first full-strength U.S. men's national team squad of the 2026 World Cup cycle ahead of two CONCACAF Nations League matches.

Reyna in USMNT squad

Pulisic also in despite recent injury return

Total of 13 World Cup veterans

WHAT HAPPENED? Reyna was named to the USMNT's roster despite the controversy surrounding his family and Gregg Berhalter since the World Cup. He is joined by Christian Pulisic, who is in the squad despite only recently returning from injury. Fellow World Cup veterans Tim Ream, Weston McKennie and Tim Weah are also in a squad that includes 13 players that were part of the team in Qatar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The squad also features two players looking to make their USMNT debuts, Taylor Booth and Auston Trusty, although both have been in USMNT camp before. Also included is newcomer Alejandro Zendejas, who announced on Tuesday that he intends to play for the U.S. going forward after previously featuring for Mexico.

Below is a full list of players in the squad...

GOALKEEPERS: Ethan Horvath (Luton Town), Zack Steffen (Middlesbrough), Matt Turner (Arsenal)

DEFENDERS: Sergino Dest (AC Milan), Mark McKenzie (Genk), Tim Ream (Fulham), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo), Antonee Robinson (Fulham), Miles Robinson (Atlanta United), Joe Scally (Borussia Monchengladbach), Auston Trusty (Birmingham City)

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional), Luca de la Torre (Celta Vigo), Weston McKennie (Leeds United), Yunus Musah (Valenci), Alan Soñora (Juarez)

FORWARDS: Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Daryl Dike (West Bromwich Albion), Ricardo Pepi (Groningen), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund), Tim Weah (Lille), Alex Zendejas (Club America)

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR USMNT? After their Nations League matches, the USMNT will look towards a match with Mexico in the newly-announced Continental Clasico. However, as that falls outside of a FIFA window, it will likely feature almost exclusively MLS-based players.