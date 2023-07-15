'We'll get him' - Bayern reveal how they plan to convince 'clever' Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to sell Harry Kane

Bayern Munich honorary president Uli Hoeness says they will "get" Harry Kane this summer, while detailing their plan to convince Tottenham to sell.

WHAT HAPPENED? Hoeness was asked about the prospect of Bayern signing Kane this summer and has outlined the club's strategy to do so. The club, he says, are confident of bringing the England captain to Germany, with members of the club's camp in talks with Kane regularly. Still, he accepts that Bayern have yet to receive an asking price from chairman Daniel Levy, although he says promises have been made from the player's side.

WHAT THEY SAID: He told Kicker: "He signaled very clearly that his decision was made. And if it stays that way, we'll get him. Levy is clever. First we have to get him to name a price. He plays for time, is a great professional.

"I appreciate him very much. But on the other side we aren't people who have only been doing this since yesterday. He (Kane) wants to play internationally. Tottenham won't be there next season - unlike our club.

"He now has another opportunity to come to a top club in Europe. What we really like about Kane is that his advisors, that is his father and his brother, are very pleasant. So far they have always stood by what they have promised. And if it stays that way, then that's okay."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bayern have thus far made two bids for Kane, with the most recent being worth €100m (£85m/$112m) but Spurs are said to value their star player at £120m ($157m). They are also being rivalled in the race by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain.

WHAT NEXT? Kane is currently in Australia with Spurs for their pre-season tour and is likely to be involved as they kick up their preparations for the 2023-24 campaign.