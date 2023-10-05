Hanging by a thread: Wayne Rooney may have just ONE game remaining as DC United manager

Wayne Rooney could reportedly have just one game to save his job as DC United manager.

Rooney might be sacked by D.C. United

Lost 3-0 to Austin on Wednesday

Currently in 11th spot in the Eastern Conference table

WHAT HAPPENED? According to The Sun, the former England international might be running on borrowed time after the capital-based club suffered a crushing 3-0 defeat to Austin in the MLS on Wednesday which has almost extinguished their playoff hopes.

Although his side are just a point adrift of a playoff spot and can still mathematically reach the Eastern Conference playoffs, they have played a game more than their immediate rivals which has further complicated their qualification.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Even if Rooney's troops win their final game over New York City FC on Saturday, they have to rely on other results to secure a passage to the playoffs. Hence, the next game could be Rooney's final game in charge of the Red and Blacks with his contract set to end this summer. Although there is an option to extend it by one more season, it is unlikely that the clause will be activated if the season ends in disappointment.

Moreover, the former Manchester United forward had recently revealed that he is "disappointed and frustrated" as he has not heard back from the club officials after asking them for a new deal.

“I am slightly disappointed and frustrated that there has been no contact for two months," he told reporters.

“We asked about a new deal. We can sit down and talk about it. We haven't heard back. Either way, I can take whatever the situation is. I was hoping we would have, either way, at least spoken about it. That hasn't been the case.”

WHAT NEXT? If Rooney has to bow out, he would hope to do that with a flourish by getting the three points against New York City FC in front of his side's fans on Saturday.