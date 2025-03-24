WATCH: Yes or no? GOAL's Raga Bolo panel debate the big question hovering over Bafana Bafana ahead of World Cup Qualifying showdown with Benin: Should Lucas Ribeiro be in line for a call up from Hugo Broos?

Steve BluesWATCH: Yes or no? GOAL's Raga Bolo panel debate the big question hovering over Bafana Bafana ahead of World Cup Qualifying showdown with Benin: Should Lucas Ribeiro be in line for a call up from Hugo Broos?South AfricaLucas RibeiroWorld Cup Qualification CAFPremier Soccer LeagueMamelodi Sundowns FCTransfersKaizer ChiefsSouth Africa vs LesothoLesothoBenin vs South AfricaBeninEgypt vs South AfricaEgyptAfrica Cup of NationsH. BroosOrlando PiratesSubscribe and join us on the @GOALSouthAfrica YT channel as host Lerato asks Cheez and Mpilo the burning questions on Mzansi's mind.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement