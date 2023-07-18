WATCH: Wrexham unveil Geico as U.S. pre-season tour sponsor in another hilarious video featuring Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have starred in the club's latest hilarious promo video.

Wrexham reveal latest sponsor

Co-chairmen feature in video

Pre-season tour about to start

WHAT HAPPENED? Unveiling the club's official sponsor of its pre-season tour to the USA, insurance company Geico, the two Hollywood actors appear in the video, which is in the style of a segment from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' – McElhenney's sitcom.

It depicts McElhenney breaking the news of the sponsor to Reynolds – only for the latter to be confused and believe that Lionel Messi is signing for the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Reynolds then, jokingly of course, thinks that Geico is a gecko and questions whether the animal could play for the club. It's another example of the club's use of the Hollywood pair in their promotional activity, as they gear up for a season in League Two in 2023-24.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The Red Dragons are set to face Chelsea and Manchester United while on tour in the United States. They will also lock horns with American sides LA Galaxy II and Philadelphia Union.