WATCH: Wolves winger Traore shows off lightning speed in Sainsbury's car-park race against young fans

Wolves star Adama Traore showed off his lightning speed in an impromptu race against a couple of young fans in a Sainsbury's car park.

Adama raced young lads in car park

Wolves winger barely broke a sweat

Spaniard known for his explosive pace

WHAT HAPPENED? A couple of young Wolves fans bumped into winger Traore in a car park at their local Sainsbury's supermarket, so naturally asked him for a race. The Spaniard won the race without breaking a sweat as he coasted to the imaginary finish line, much to the amusement of the supporter filming on his phone.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Traore, who returned to Wolves this summer after a loan spell at Barcelona, is known for his pace, terrorising full-backs up and down the country with his combination of speed and strength. His FIFA 23 Ultimate team card is the second fastest in the game with 96 pace, only beaten by PSG frontman Kylian Mbappe (97 pace).