News Matches
Cameroon

WATCH: Vincent Aboubakar scores outrageous scoop chip & then assists equaliser as Cameroon fight back against Serbia in World Cup classic

Peter McVitie
13:45 SAST 2022/11/28
Choupo-Moting Cameroon Serbia World Cup 2022
Vincent Aboubakar was the architect of a fantastic comeback for Cameroon in their World Cup clash against Serbia on Monday.
  • Cameroon trailed 3-1 against Serbia
  • Aboubakar chipped one in to cut the deficit
  • He then set up their third to seal 3-3 draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Cameroon were 3-1 down against Serbia but Aboubakar managed to give them a spark in the second half when he scored with a fantastic chip. The goal was initially ruled out for offside but it was given after a VAR review. Moments later, Aboubakar turned creator when he squared to Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting who fired in the third.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Choupo-Moting's goal proved decisive as the game finished 3-3, securing a vital point for Cameroon and Serbia. The two teams still have a chance of going through to the knockout rounds if they manage to get positive results in their final games of the group stage.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAMEROON AND SERBIA? After facing Serbia, Cameroon have the unenviable task of coming up against Brazil in their third and final game of the group stage. Serbia, meanwhile, will take on Switzerland.

Editors' Picks

Contact Us
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2022 Goal (South Africa) All rights reserved. The information contained in Goal (South Africa) may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed without the prior written authority of Goal (South Africa)