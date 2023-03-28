WATCH: USMNT fans make banners for Folarin Balogun ahead of El Salvador game as international allegiance battle with England rages on

WHAT HAPPENED? The USMNT was in CONCACAF Nations League action against El Salvador on Monday, with Ricardo Pepi on target again in what proved to be a narrow 1-0 win. Ahead of that contest, and throughout the game, fans displayed banners urging Arsenal-owned striker Balogun – who has netted 18 times while on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims this season – to pledge allegiance to them.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Balogun withdrew from the latest England U21 squad as questions are asked of his international future, with injury cited as the reason for his absence there, but he has been in Orlando – the base of the USMNT during their latest camp – and has seen the likes of Anthony Hudson, Gareth Southgate, Christian Pulisic, Matt Turner and Emile Smith Rowe speculate on which mast he is about to nail colours to.

WHAT NEXT? Balogun is a New York native who has been in England since the age of two, with a big decision needing to be made on whether he represents the land of his birth or his adopted home.