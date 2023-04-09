WATCH: USMNT's Brenden Aaronson assists Patrick Bamford header as Leeds open scoring against Crystal Palace

Brenden Aaronson set up the opening goal for Leeds against Crystal Palace in a match that could determine the club's Premier League future.

Aaronson sets up Leeds opener

Third assist of season

Leeds pushing to remain in Premier League

WHAT HAPPENED? Aaronson's corner kick found the head of Bamford in the 21st minute, as Leeds executed a perfect set-piece routine to take the lead. The goal was just Bamford's third Premier League goal of the season, while Aaronson was credited with his third assist of the campaign.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The match is vital to Leeds' hopes of staying in the Premier League as a win could take them as high as 12th. A loss, though, keeps them right in the thick of a relegation battle that has nine teams tussling to avoid those final three spots.

WHAT NEXT FOR LEEDS? Following the clash against Palace, Leeds face two tough matches against Liverpool and Fulham over the next two weekends.