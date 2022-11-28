WATCH: Two goals in three minutes! Cho stuns Ghana with quick-fire brace for South Korea
- Black Stars took a two-goal lead
- Koreans refused to give up
- Striker hit deadly double
WHAT HAPPENED? The Black Stars raced into a two-goal lead before half-time and appeared to be in complete control of a Group H encounter. The Koreans refused to throw in the towel, though, and after grabbing a lifeline shortly before the hour mark, suddenly found themselves level moments later.
South Korea are back in this game!— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 28, 2022
Follow 🇰🇷 v 🇬🇭 live
WOW! 👀— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) November 28, 2022
Two in three minutes for South Korea, they're level with Ghana!#BBCWorldCup #BBCFootball #FIFAWorldCup
SOUTH KOREA TAKES ONE BACK 🇰🇷— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022
Game. On. pic.twitter.com/lgbpucQofd
SOUTH KOREA FINDS THE EQUALIZER 🇰🇷— FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 28, 2022
Cho has done it again 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YHw1ETyegt
THE BIGGER PICTURE: While South Korea were able to battle their way back into the game, they were level again for just seven minutes as Mohammed Kudus restored Ghana’s lead with another well-taken finish at the other end of the field.
WHAT NEXT? South Korea took a point from a 0-0 draw with Uruguay in their opening fixture of Qatar 2022, while Ghana lost a five-goal thriller against Portugal, and both sides need a win in order to kick-start their respective bids for a place in the last-16.
