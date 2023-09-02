Tim Ream gets a goal! USMNT star equalises for Fulham in clash against Manchester City

USMNT star Tim Ream scored an equaliser against Fulham in their Premier League clash against Manchester City on Saturday.

Ream equalised for Fulham

Scored from rebound after Ederson stopped Jimenez's volley

Manchester City lead 4-1 against Fulham

WHAT HAPPENED? Andreas Pereira curled in a corner which was met by Raul Jimenez inside the City box. The Mexican forward attempted a first-time volley which Ederson had managed to stop but Ream was in the perfect position to slot in from the rebound. The goal came just two minutes after Julian Alvarez netted the opening goal for the Cityzens.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: City restored their lead at the stroke of hall-time when Nathan Ake found the back of the net before Erling Haaland scored a brace in the second half to take the game away from Fulham

WHAT NEXT? Pep Guardiola's side will be next seen in action after the international break on September 16 when they take on West Ham.

