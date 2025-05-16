WATCH: There is only one man who can replace Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates - 'Pitso Mosimane's winning mentality is exactly what we need'

Steve BluesWATCH: There is only one man who can replace Jose Riveiro at Orlando Pirates - 'Pitso Mosimane's winning mentality is exactly what we need'Premier Soccer LeagueOrlando PiratesJ. RiveiroMTN 8 CupCupP. MosimaneM. NcikaziOrlando Pirates vs TS GalaxyTS GalaxySuperSport United vs Orlando PiratesSuperSport UnitedCAF Champions LeagueFor these fans there is only one coach who can take the Buccaneers to the next level after the departure of the beloved Spaniard.Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Advertisement