YouTuber Thabiso runs the rule over what The Brazilians need to do differently from the first leg to ensure victory over PYR.

A late goal at Loftus Versveld saw the Pretoria team's slender advantage wiped out.

Now coach Miguel Cardoso must go back to his tactics board to devise a plan to overcome the odds and secure the club's second continental star.

According to Thabiso of The Yellow Corner YouTube channel, the coach needs to learn from Orlando Pirates' semi final match in Cairo and ensure a fast, aggressive and above all attacking start to the game to unnerve their opponents and force an early goal.