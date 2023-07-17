WATCH: Style it out! David Beckham narrowly avoids embarrassing slip at Lionel Messi’s unveiling by Inter Miami

David Beckham has always been cool, calm and collected, with the Manchester United legend styling out a slip at Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami unveiling.

Argentine icon has arrived in the States

Rain-soaked introduction to Florida

England legend almost stacked it

WHAT HAPPENED? In his role as co-owner of the MLS franchise, Beckham was on hand to welcome seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi to DRV PNK Stadium on Sunday. The Argentine’s arrival generated plenty of excitement in Florida, with even a rainy downpour failing to dampen the mood of jubilant locals. A sudden storm, which forced Messi’s arrival to be delayed slightly, did deliver treacherous conditions under foot though – as Beckham found out to his cost!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Beckham wobbled after losing his footing, he never went down and briefly slid along the runaway that had been laid out for Messi. He was able to see the funny side, with it impossible to shift smiles from the beaming faces that welcomed 2022 World Cup winner Messi to the United States.

WHAT NEXT? Messi spoke of his delight at being in the U.S., having left Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent, while Beckham’s fellow co-owner Jorge Mas has described the Argentine icon as “America’s No.10” as he prepares to make his debut for new employers in a Leagues Cup clash with Cruz Azul on Friday.