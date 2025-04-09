How to watch Women’s Euro 2025: TV schedule, fixtures, streaming links & more

A football fiesta awaits this summer as Europe’s best female stars flock to Switzerland for the Women’s Euro 2025. Despite being delayed a year, as a result of COVID, the Women’s Euro 2022 proved to be a huge success with England’s Lionesses roaring to victory on home turf in front of a jubilant Wembley crowd. It was a momentous occasion for women’s football and women’s sport in general. If that was immense, Women’s Euro 2025, which gets underway on July 2, is set to be even bigger and better.
The Women’s European Championship has come a long way since the inaugural edition of the tournament was held in 1984. The format back then was very different to the current set-up, with the winners from four qualifying groups progressing to the semi-finals. The semis and final were both played over two legs, home and away. Sweden were crowned the 1984 queens of Europe after beating England on penalties, with both legs being won 1-0 by the home side.
The four-team format for the Finals remained in place for numerous Women’s Euros and years to come. It wasn’t until 1997 that the tournament would be expanded to 8 teams and a group phase was introduced. Germany lifted the trophy aloft in Oslo on that occasion as they defended the title they had won in 1995 and the Deutschland domination era was well and truly in full swing. In the 1989 tournament, when they won as West Germany, the German ladies would win 8 European titles in the space of 25 years.Getty
A new name was etched in the Women’s European Championship trophy in 2017 when the Netherlands under Sarina Wiegman’s guidance were crowned champions. Wiegman would prove herself a coaching phenomenon when she led England to European glory in 2022. It was of course the first time an England senior team had won major footballing honours since the men’s side had won the FIFA World Cup in 1966.
If you thought Women’s Euro 2022 was epic, you haven’t seen anything yet. Exposure to women’s football and general interest in the game has exploded in recent years and we’re prepared for a scintillating summer in Switzerland. The growth of the game is also emphasised by the increase in prizemoney. The total prize pot for UEFA Women's Euro 2025 will be €41 million, which is more than double the €16 million received by national associations in 2022. All 16 competing teams will receive a fixed €1.8 million participation fee for qualifying for the final tournament which accounts for 70% of the overall allocated prize money. The remaining 30% will be made up of performance bonuses.
Let GOAL give you all the vital information you need to know ahead of Women’s Euro 2025, including the full match schedule, where all the action is taking place and how you can watch or stream every game live.
When is Women’s Euro 2025?Getty Images
UEFA Women's Euro 2025, which is the 14th edition of the Women’s European Championship is being held from July 2 until July 27.
31 matches will be played during the tournament with around 700,000 tickets available in total. While the sale of seats to the fans of the participating teams is done in close collaboration with each association, several additional tickets will also be released on womenseuro.com and ticketcorner.ch. Ticket prices range from CHF 25-40 (£20-35) for most matches, though they will rise to around CHF 90 (£75) for some of the bigger knockout encounters.
How to watch Women’s Euro 2025 in the UK?Getty Images
Every Women's Euro 2025 match will be available to watch or stream free-to-air in the UK with either BBC (BBC iPlayer) or ITV (ITVX) showing live coverage. They will be sharing live coverage of the Women's Euro 2025 final on Sunday, July 27 from 5 pm (BST).
How to watch Women’s Euro 2025 in the USGetty Images
Women's Euro 2025 will be broadcast live by FOX Sports in the United States. US fans can stream the matches with a subscription to Fubo or by using the Fox Sports app. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Fubo is the ultimate choice for avid sports fans as it provides access to many popular sports, including NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.
Women’s Euro 2025 coverage worldwide
Country
Network/Streaming
United Kingdom
BBC, ITV
Germany
ARD, ZDF
France
TF1
Italy
RAI
Netherlands
NOS
Spain
TVE Spain
United States
FOX Sports
Australia
Optus
Brazil
Livemode Brazil
North Africa and Middle East
Watch Women’s Euro 2025 from anywhere with a VPNGetty Images
If you are not able to watch Women's Euro 2025 matches live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere.
We highly recommend using NordVPN, but you can also check out our detailed VPN guide for other options.
What is the Women’s Euro 2025 format?
The 16 teams playing at Women’s Euro 2025 are split into four groups of four teams. The top two sides in each group will progress to the quarter-finals. The groups were confirmed during December’s draw in Lausanne and are as follows:
Group
Teams
A
Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, Finland
B
Spain, Portugal, Belgium, Italy
C
Germany, Poland, Denmark, Sweden
D
France, England, Wales, Netherlands
Where is Women’s Euro 2025 taking place?
Switzerland is staging the Women’s European Championship for the first time and the host nation will hope that playing in front of their fervent home fans will prove to be a good omen. The Netherlands was the host nation when they won the Women’s Euro 2017 and England reigned supreme on home turf at the Women’s Euro 2022.
The Women’s Euro 2025 will be staged in the following Swiss cities and stadiums:
Stadium
Location
Capacity
St. Jakob-Park
Basel
35,689
Stadion Wankdorf
Bern
32,997
Stade de Geneve
Geneva
30,950
Stadion Letzigrund
Zurich
24,186
Arena St.Gallen
St.Gallen
18,251
Allmend Stadion Luzern
Lucerne
16,496
Arena Thun
Thun
10,187
Stade de Tourbillon
Sion
9,570
What is the Women’s Euro 2025 schedule?
Date
Kick-off (BST)
Fixture
Location
Wed July 2
5 pm
Group A: Iceland vs Finland
Thun
8 pm
Group A: Switzerland vs Norway
Basel
Thu July 3
5 pm
Group B: Belgium vs Italy
Sion
8 pm
Group B: Spain vs Portugal
Bern
Fri July 4
5 pm
Group C: Denmark v Sweden
Geneva
8 pm
Group C: Germany vs Poland
St.Gallen
Sat July 5
5 pm
Group D: Wales vs Netherlands
Lucerne
8 pm
Group D: France vs England
Zurich
Sun July 6
5 pm
Group A: Norway vs Finland
Sion
8 pm
Group A: Switzerland vs Iceland
Bern
Mon July 7
5 pm
Group B: Spain vs Belgium
Thun
8 pm
Group B: Portugal vs Italy
Geneva
Tue July 8
5 pm
Group C: Germany vs Denmark
Basel
8 pm
Group C: Poland vs Sweden
Lucerne
Wed July 9
5 pm
Group D: England vs Netherlands
Zurich
8 pm
Group D: France vs Wales
St.Gallen
Thu July 10
8 pm
Group A: Finland vs Switzerland
Geneva
8 pm
Group A: Norway vs Iceland
Thun
Fri July 11
8 pm
Group B: Italy vs Spain
Bern
8 pm
Group B: Portugal vs Belgium
Sion
Sat July 12
8 pm
Group C: Sweden vs Germany
Zurich
8 pm
Group C: Poland vs Denmark
Lucerne
Sun July 13
8 pm
Group D: Netherlands vs France
Basel
8 pm
Group D: England vs Wales
St.Gallen
Wed July 16
8 pm
QF1: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group B
Geneva
Thu July 17
8 pm
QF3: Winner Group C vs Runner-up Group D
Zurich
Fri July 18
8 pm
QF2: Winner Group B vs Runner-up Group A
Bern
Sat July 19
8 pm
QF4: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group C
Basel
Tue July 22
8 pm
SF1: Winner QF3 vs Winner QF1
Geneva
Wed July 23
8 pm
SF2: Winner QF4 vs Winner QF2
Zurich
Sun July 27
5 pm
Final: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
Basel