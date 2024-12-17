How to watch Usyk vs Fury 2: Date, time, fight card & more info

Riyadh Season continues to bring the thrills and fight fans are in a frenzy as a huge heavyweight ring rematch looms large

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury reignite their rivalry in the ring on Saturday, December 21, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Boxing buffs are buzzing as two of the world's top heavyweights face off for the second time in just seven months. Tyson Fury, known as 'The Gypsy King,' steps into the Riyadh ring seeking to avenge his first professional loss. The British boxer missed the opportunity to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion this millennium in May. Instead, Usyk claimed that distinction, winning their initial bout by split decision and securing all four world heavyweight titles. This time, not all the belts will be at stake, as Daniel Dubois currently holds the IBF title after Usyk vacated it earlier this year. Nevertheless, the significance of this rematch remains immense.

Tyson Fury supporters will hold on to the fact that their man has responded well in previous rematches down the years. He stopped Deontay Wilder and Derek Chisora during his subsequent encounters with the pair after initially struggling to break down those opponents when they first locked horns. So maybe 'The Gypsy King' will have picked up some vital pointers from his May bout with Usyk. Some pundits have urged Fury to go on the offensive and cut out the clowning antics in Riyadh this time after allowing the Ukrainian to take the initiative for lengthy spells.

Unbeaten Oleksandr Usyk returns to Saudi Arabia aiming to extend his professional record to 23-0. At 37 years of age though, the Ukrainian knows he's also fighting against time. Usyk followers will rally around the notion that Tyson Fury is on the decline. The Brit struggled to a split decision draw against UFC star Francis Ngannou (with many viewers believing that the heavy-hitting African should have been given the verdict) prior to his initial loss against Usyk. Ngannou would, of course, be emphatically knocked out by Anthony Joshua less than 5 months later.

As well as the main event, there's now another scrap between British and Ukrainian fighters on the undercard. British boxer Ishmael Davis will now clash with Ukraine's Serhii Bohachuk in a super-welterweight bout. Davis has stepped in as a late replacement for Israil Madrimov, as the highly-rated competitor from Uzbekistan had to pull out due to illness. There's also an intriguing all-British tear-up between Dennis McCann and Peter McGrail with the European Super-bantamweight title on the line. Former Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Peter McGrail aims to snatch the crown from McCann's head.

Let GOAL show you everything you need to know about how to watch Usyk vs Fury 2, the predicted start time, and updated fight card.

When will Usyk vs Fury 2 take place?

Date Saturday, December 21 Location Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 will go head-to-head once again at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The arena is located in the area known as Boulevard City, in the northwest region of Riyadh. The construction of Kingdom Arena (initially known as the Boulevard Hall) began in mid-2023, and the annual Riyadh Season activities got underway there in October 2023, when it held the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou heavyweight encounter. Several epic boxing bouts have taken place at the venue over the past year or so, including Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou (March 2024), Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk (May 2024) & Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol (October 2024).

Country Main card Main event ring walks USA 2:00 pm ET 6:00 pm ET UK 7:00 pm GMT 11:00 pm GMT UAE 11:00 pm GST 3:00 am GST (Sunday) India 12:30 am IST (Sunday) 4:30 am IST (Sunday) Brazil 4:00 pm BRT 8:00 pm BRT Australia 5:00 am AEST (Sunday) 9:00 am AEST (Sunday)

How to get Usyk vs Fury 2 tickets

Demand for tickets to Reignited 2: Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury has obviously been very high, but tickets are still available, ranging from 50-1000 SAR ($20-250 / £10-200). For the latest ticket news and availability, go to Webook, the official ticketing platform for Riyadh Season events.

How to watch Usyk vs Fury 2

Usyk v Fury 2 will be shown live on DAZN PPV in over 200 countries worldwide, including the UK, the US and Australia. The PPV cost is $39.99 in the US, £24.99 in the UK and $29.99 in Australia. Sky Sports Box Office and TNT Sports Box Office will also broadcast the Riyadh card in the UK. Depending on which PPV you purchase, you can live stream the card on either the DAZN app, Discovery+ app, or Sky Sports Box Office app.

Watch Usyk vs Fury 2 from anywhere with a VPN

If Usyk vs Fury 2 isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Usyk vs Fury 2 Fight Card

Weight class Fight Heavyweight (WBA, WBC & WBO titles) Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury Light middleweight Serhii Bohachuk vs Ishmael Davis Heavyweight Moses Itauma vs Demsey McKean Super bantamweight (European title) Dennis McCann vs Peter McGrail Heavyweight Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen Featherweight Isaac Lowe vs Lee McGregor

Oleksandr Usyk professional boxing stats

Age: 37

37 Height: 6' 3" / 191 cm

6' 3" / 191 cm Reach: 78ins

78ins Total fights: 22

22 Record: 22-0

22-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 64

Tyson Fury professional boxing stats