How to watch the Team Cup 2025: Schedule, dates, venues, streaming links & more

Team allegiances and not individual golfing glory is the order of the week in the UAE over the coming days

Luke Donald will have his eyes and mind firmly focused on all the Team Cup golf action unfolding at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club this week. Europe’s Ryder Cup captain hopes to pick up some key pointers ahead of his side’s quest for glory later this year in America. First things first though, as a bunch of Europe’s finest swingers clash over three days of competition in the UAE from Friday, January 10. We’ve got Francesco Molinari’s Continental Europeans vs Justin Rose’s Great Britain and Ireland outfit.

The Team Cup was first played in January 2023 (where it was known as the Hero Cup), although it is reminiscent of the Seve Trophy, which was held eight times between 2000 and 2013. The primary purpose behind launching the event was to provide European golfers with a competitive matchplay experience within a team environment. It was hoped that it would serve as good preparation for those players who would make it onto the Ryder Cup team. The inaugural edition of the European team competition saw Continental Europe, led by Molinari, defeat Tommy Fleetwood’s GB&I team 14½ -10½. Six players went on from there to be part of the winning European side at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Rome.

Francesco Molinari is back once again this week as the ‘Continentals’ captain, hoping to defend the crown successfully. In the other corner, Molinari’s former Ryder Cup teammate, Justin Rose, is strapping on the captain’s armband for the first time. However, Rose will take comfort from the fact that former GB & Ireland skipper, Tommy Fleetwood, remains in the ranks and will offer much-needed experience and knowledge.

Article continues below

In the inaugural tournament at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club two years ago, all players selected were ‘captain's picks’, chosen at the discretion of Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald, in consultation with the team captains. However, for the Team Cup 2025, Molinari and Rose will take charge of 10-strong teams comprising the leading four available Continental European and GB&I members from last year’s Race to Dubai Rankings, plus five wildcard picks - Donald did meet with the team captains regarding those wildcard choices. With $15,000,000 in prize money up for grabs at the Team Cup 2025, we can expect some exhilarating and gripping golf action over the next few days.

Getty Images

Let GOAL show you all the vital information you need before the first tee-off in this year’s Team Cup event, including which players are lining up in search of team glory and where you can watch all the live action over the three days of competition.

When is the Team Cup 2025?

The Team Cup 2025 takes place at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club in the United Arab Emirates from Friday, January 10 to Sunday, January 12. The teams compete in one session of fourballs on Friday 10, two sessions of foursomes on Saturday 11 and one session of 10 singles matches on Sunday 12. All 20 players will participate in every session, with the teams competing for 25 points over the three days.

Team Cup 2025 - Venue & location

Getty Images

The Abu Dhabi Golf Club held the inaugural Team Cup (Hero Cup) in 2023 and the United Arab Emirates venue once again hosts the event this year. It opened its doors to professional golfers (and non-professionals) in May 2000, with the inaugural tournament held there being the European Seniors Tour Final, which Ireland’s Denis O’Sullivan won.

The European Tour-sanctioned Abu Dhabi Golf Championship was held at the Abu Dhabi Golf Club from 2006 to 2021, and it became one of the Tour’s most prestigious events during that period. The venue remains a popular location for travelling golfers from all over the globe.

How to watch the Team Cup 2025 in the UK

In the UK, you can watch the Team Cup 2025 golf action along with all DP World Tour and PGA Tour events live and exclusively on Sky Sports. If you're an existing Sky customer, you can add Sky Sports online or through the My Sky app anytime. Packages start from £20 per month with Sky Stream. Sky Sports+ is included at no extra cost, allowing the viewer to watch many more live events across various sports. The Sky Sports app allows subscribers to download and watch live sports on the go and is available on iPhone, iPad, and Android.

How to watch the Team Cup 2025 in the US

The Team Cup 2025 will be screened live on the Golf Channel, along with many DP World Tour tournaments this year.

An excellent streaming service that will let you watch all golf events shown on the Golf Channel, ESPN, NBC or CBS in one easy package is Fubo. Fubo packages start from $79.99 a month and offer all-inclusive free 7-day trials before you pay. Fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 200+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. For avid sports fans, Fubo is the ultimate choice as it also provides access to other popular sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL & MLS. International soccer fans can enjoy some of the world’s best leagues, such as the Premier League and La Liga. Most Fubo plans allow you to stream on up to 10 devices simultaneously.

Watch the Team Cup 2025 from anywhere with a VPN

If Team Cup 2025 coverage isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

What is the Team Cup 2025 schedule?

Session Date Start time Day 1 Fourballs Friday, January 10 11:05 am GST (7:05 am GMT, 2:05 am ET) Day 2 Morning Foursomes Saturday, January 11 7:35 am GST (3:35 am GMT, 10:35 pm (Fri) ET) Day 2 Afternoon Foursomes Saturday, January 11 12:20 pm GST (8:20 am GMT, 3:20 am (ET) Day 3 Singles Sunday, January 12 10:35 am GST (6:35 am GMT, 1:35 am ET)

What are the Team Cup 2025 line-ups?

In addition to Francesco Molinari and Justin Rose, the Team Cup 2025 teams comprise of the leading four available Continental European and GB&I players from last year’s Race to Dubai rankings, plus five wildcard picks selected following consultation with the team captains and the European Ryder Cup captain, Luke Donald.