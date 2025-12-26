How to watch Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso: Date, time, fight card & streaming links

Naoya Inoue is used to giving his devoted fans an end-of-year thrill on home soil. The unbeaten Japanese star has recorded numerous December wins over the years, all by stoppage. His first came back in 2013 at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan, and his last was in 2023 at the capital's Ariake Arena. Inoue was due to return for a ninth December bout in Tokyo this time twelve months ago, but his highly-anticipated scheduled bout with Sam Goodman was cancelled after the Aussie suffered a recurring eye injury.

The Japanese sensation may have been left disappointed last December, but the hard-hitting phenomenon is focused on bringing further drama and destruction during the festive period this time around. The regular regime is given a tweak though, as instead of fighting in Tokyo, the man they nickname ‘Monster’ headlines a card on December 27, at the Mohammed Abdo Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Dubbed ‘The Ring V: Night of the Samurai’, other ring stars from the land of the rising sun are also set to feature on what is expected to be a jaw-dropping occasion.

The upcoming clash with Mexico’s David Picasso will be Inoue’s fourth fight of 2025. It’s been the most active year of the Japanese legend’s career, and he shows no signs of slowing up. We last saw Inoue in action back in September, when he claimed a rare points victory over Murodjon Akhmadaliev in Nagoya to retain his WBC, WBO & IBF super bantamweight belts for a fifth time and take his record to 31-0. It was the first time he hadn’t stopped an opponent since beating Nonito Donaire for the first time in 2019. Inoue always likes to entertain the crowd, and with a huge global audience expected to tune in this weekend, he could produce something stunning.

However, Naoya Inoue won’t be underestimating the task ahead of him. David Picasso, who hails from Mexico City, is also unbeaten, although he was involved in a drawn encounter during the early phase of his pro career. Despite being Inoue’s junior by seven years, Picasso has recorded one more win (32) than the Japanese champion. This will be a huge step up for the Latino fighter, who has never fought outside of North America and is taking part in his first world title clash.

Elsewhere on the Riyadh card, another Japanese boxing icon, Junto Nakatani, who has reigned supreme at three different weight classes, is stepping up to super bantamweight for the first time. He will also be taking on Mexican opposition in the shape of Sebastian Hernandez Reyes, who holds a 20-0 record. The other championship contest on the Saudi Arabian schedule is the IBF super flyweight title bout between Willibaldo Garcia and Kenshiro Teraji. Teraji is looking to bounce back after losing his WBA and WBC flyweight belts by split decision to Ricardo Sandoval in July.

It’s set to be a festive thriller this weekend, so let GOAL give you all the vital information you need ahead of the Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso bout, including details of the fight card and how you can watch and stream all the live action.

When is Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso?

Date Saturday, December 27 Location Mohammed Abdo Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Time The DAZN show starts at 11pm AST / 8pm GMT, 3pm ET Main event ring walks (approx) 1.30am Sun AST / 10.30pm GMT, 5.30pm ET



While the Saudi Arabian capital has been the location for numerous huge ‘Riyadh Season’ boxing events, such as both Bivol v Beterbiev bouts and both Usyk vs Fury encounters over the past couple of years, this will be the first time the Mohammed Abdu Arena has staged a boxing night.

The Mohammed Abdu Arena seats 22,000 and is located in the 'Theaters' area of the Boulevard Riyadh City recreational complex. It opened its doors in October 2019, during the beginning week of the first edition of Riyadh Season and famously staged WWE’s Crown Jewel on three occasions (2021, 2023 & 2024).

🌍 How to watch or stream Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso worldwide

The whole Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso fight card will be available live and exclusively on DAZN PPV globally. The PPV costs £19.99 in the United Kingdom and $69.99 in the United States. Buying the PPV comes with two options: either buying the PPV only and getting a seven-day free trial of the DAZN platform. Or purchase an annual DAZN subscription at the same time as the PPV and get one month free, providing access to over 185 fight nights a year.

🛜 Watch Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso from anywhere with a VPN

If Inoue vs Picasso isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection that lets you bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend ExpressVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Naoya Inoue vs Alan Picasso Fight Card

Weight class Fight Super bantamweight (IBF, WBC & WBO) Naoya Inoue vs David Picasso Super bantamweight Junto Nakatani vs Sebastian Hernandez Reyes Super flyweight (IBF) Willibaldo Garcia vs Kenshiro Teraji Lightweight Taiga Imanaga vs Eridson Garcia Super bantamweight Reito Tsutsumi vs Leobardo Quintana Sanchez

Naoya Inoue professional boxing stats

Age: 32

32 Height: 5' 5" / 164 cm

5' 5" / 164 cm Reach: 68.1" / 173 cm

68.1" / 173 cm Total fights: 31

31 Record: 31-0-0

31-0-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 87

Alan Picasso professional boxing stats