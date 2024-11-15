How to watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith: Date, time, fight card & more info

Check out the latest boxing action from Saudi Arabia, as Riyadh Season rolls on

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith sees two of the best cruiserweights on the planet collide. Both fighters currently reside within the top 3 in the Ring rankings and bring a world belt to the table. The mouthwatering matchup on Saturday, November 16, headlines Riyadh Season’s latest boxing bonanza, dubbed "Latino Night". The card, held at The Venue in Riyadh, is co-promoted by Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions and BOXXER.

Gilberto Ramirez, known as 'Zurdo de Oro' (Golden Southpaw), has steadily progressed in the weight divisions in style. Like many other Mexican fighters, he likes to go on the front foot and trade. Following an almost three-year and five-fight reign as WBO super middleweight champ (2016-2018), he stepped up to light heavyweight, extending his unbeaten record to 44-0.

However, a 2022 encounter with Russian sensation Dmitry Bivol would see Ramirez's rampaging run end, as he lost the fight by unanimous decision. Following his first career defeat, 'Zurdo' moved up again, this time to cruiserweight. He became a two-time world champ when beating Arsen Goulamirian on points in his most recent ring encounter in March to claim the WBA cruiserweight title.

Ramirez’s ring experience could be a critical factor in this unification fight. Despite being a year younger than Chris Billam-Smith, the Mexican has 46 professional victories, surpassing the 20 of his Riyadh ring rival. However, British boxer Billam-Smith won’t be overawed by the examination and occasion that awaits him, even though he’ll be fighting out of the UK for the first time.

He has thrived as an underdog, pulling off several upset wins during his career. ‘The Gentleman’ hit the headlines in May 2023 with a fairytale victory over former sparring partner and previously undefeated Lawrence Okolie to claim the WBO cruiserweight belt. He knocked Okolie down three times that night en route to a majority-decision points win. Since that famous victory, Billam-Smith has defended the WBO crown on two occasions, including a revenge win against Richard Riakporhe in June this year. Riakporhe had beaten CBS when the pair first met in 2019.

Elsewhere on the card, two Latino boxers, who both fight out of California, Jose Carlos Ramirez and Arnold Barboza Jr, clash in an eye-catching super lightweight contest, which serves as the Riyadh co-feature. The other unification bout on the line-up pits Oscar Collazo against Thammanoon Niyomtrong, with the WBO and WBA minimumweight belts up for grabs.

Let GOAL help you navigate all the important ‘Latino Night’ information, including when the feature clash Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith is due to get underway and how you can watch or stream all the action from Riyadh.

When will Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith take place?

Date Saturday, November 16 Location The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Start time The DAZN show is due to start at 2 pm ET / 7 pm GMT Main event ring walks 5:30 pm ET / 10:30 pm GMT

The Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs. Chris Billam-Smith card will take place at The Venue in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It’s one of the newest zones launched during the 2024 Riyadh Season, having only opened at the end of last month. It’s located in the Riyadh district of Hittin, next to the Kingdom Arena and Boulevard World.

How to watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith

Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith and the supporting card can be watched and streamed live in the UK, US & worldwide on DAZN. You can download the DAZN app for PC, Apple, Android, Fire TV, Roku, Smart TV and many others. You can subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £ 9.99 a month on a 12-month deal. A flexible pass, worth £19.99 a month, is available too, which you can cancel anytime. You can also pay £99.99 for the year upfront, the lowest cost option. A 1-month DAZN subscription costs $24.99 in the US, while a 1-year version costs $224.99.

Watch Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith from anywhere with a VPN

If the Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith bout isn't available to watch live in your area or if you're travelling, you can use a VPN to tune into the action from wherever you are. A VPN creates a secure connection to bypass geographical restrictions and access your favourite streaming services from anywhere. We recommend NordVPN if you're unsure which VPN to choose, but you can also check out our in-depth VPN guide to determine which one is best for you.

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith Fight Card

Weight class & Title Fight Cruiserweight (WBA & WBO titles) Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Chris Billam-Smith Super lightweight Jose Ramirez vs Arnold Barboza Minimumweight (WBA & WBO titles) Oscar Collazo vs Thammanoon Niyomtrong Lightweight William Zepeda vs Tevin Farmer Super lightweight Oscar Duarte vs Kenneth Sims Jr.

Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez professional boxing stats

Age: 33

33 Height: 6' 2" / 189 cm

6' 2" / 189 cm Reach: 75.2" / 191 cm

75.2" / 191 cm Total fights: 47

47 Record: 46-1-0

46-1-0 % wins by KO/TKO: 65

