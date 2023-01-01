WATCH: What a strange goal! Sterling tap-in gives Chelsea 1-0 lead over Nottingham Forest after Boly diverts cross onto the bar

WHAT HAPPENED? Christian Pulisic's cross from the left flank caused issues for the Forest defence, forcing Boly to get anything on it. In a fashion not too dissimilar to Wout Faes' unfortunate touch at Anfield, the ball looped onto the crossbar, leaving Dean Henderson stranded. Sterling reacted quickly at the back post to stab it past Renan Lodi on the line.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The strike was Sterling's fourth Premier League goal for Chelsea since his move from Manchester City in the summer window, days after providing an assist for Kai Havertz in the win over Bournemouth.

WHAT NEXT FOR STERLING? He'll be wanting to help his side push on and gain a vital three points in the context of the European qualification race which seems to be getting tighter by the week, especially after Spurs were beaten by Aston Villa earlier on Sunday.