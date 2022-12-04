WATCH: Starstruck! Australia players queue up to take selfies with Lionel Messi following World Cup defeat

Australian players queued outside Argentina's dressing room to take selfies with Lionel Messi after the Socceroos lost their World Cup last-16 tie.

Australian players took selfies with Messi

Messi scored in his 1,000th appearance

Argentina face Netherlands in quarter-finals

WHAT HAPPENED? Lionel Messi and Julian Alvarez scored a goal each to help Argentina pip Australia 2-1 and qualify for the World Cup quarter-finals. Despite suffering heartbreak in the knockout stage, Australian players were waiting outside Argentina's dressing room for Messi to arrive so that they could take pictures with the legendary player. Marco Tilio, Joel King and Keanu Baccus were spotted being snapped with the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Australian players were fanboying over Messi after the match 😂 pic.twitter.com/uFIWWLt4m1 — R 🇦🇷 (@Lionel30i) December 4, 2022

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi marked his 1,000th appearance in professional football with a spectacular goal which handed La Albiceleste the lead in the first half.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA? Lionel Scaloni's side will now meet the Netherlands in the quarter-finals on December 9.