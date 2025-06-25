WATCH: South African Chelsea fan admits the one team missing from the Club World Cup is 'Manchester United and what their fans bring to football regardless of their pain'

Steve BluesWATCH: South African Chelsea fan admits the one team missing from the Club World Cup is 'Manchester United and what their fans bring to football regardless of their pain'FIFA Club World CupAl Ahly SCOrlando PiratesJ. RiveiroInter Miami CFPalmeirasFC PortoChelseaManchester UnitedManchester CityMamelodi Sundowns FCWydad CasablancaEsperanceIn a surprising twist to normal tribal loyalties this Blues fan wishes the Red Devils were at the global tournament to enhance the status of the championship.Watch every FIFA Club World Cup game free on DAZNStream nowAdvertisement