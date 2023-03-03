Monnapule Saleng showed his class to score with a lovely backheel during Friday’s PSL match between Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC.

Saleng scored via a lovely backheel

The forward caught keeper by surprise

Winger is currently in rich vein of form

WHAT HAPPENED? A lovely interchange between Terrence Dzvukamanja and Kabelo Dlamini saw the latter’s cutback find Saleng unmarked in the box and the winger caught Swallows goalkeeper Thakasani Mbanjwa by surprise when he scored with a backheel.

Mbanjwa had hoped that Saleng would turn on his stronger left foot but the forward showed confidence and great feet to score first-time after just eight minutes.

It was the sixth league goal for the forward and 10th in all competitions, enhancing his growing reputations, and showing why he is being touted as a possible PSL Player of the Season.

THE BIGGER PITCURE: Pirates are hoping to return to winning ways following last weekend’s derby loss to Kaizer Chiefs and coach Jose Riveiro, returning to the touchline after serving his two-game ban, made four changes in a bid to shore up his side.

Dlamini and Deon Hotto are back in the side while Makhehlene Makhuala is starting his first match for the Bucs since his January move from AmaZulu.

With first-choice centre-backs Nkosinathi Sibisi and Innocent Maela out through suspension, Sandile Mthethwa got a rare start in defence.

WHAT’S NEXT? Riveiro’s men are hoping to hold onto the lead and record a victory that will leave them just two points shy of second-placed SuperSport United as they fight for Caf Champions League qualification.