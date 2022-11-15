WATCH: Friend or foe? Ronaldo given frosty greeting by Fernandes on Portugal duty amid Piers Morgan interview fallout
- Legendary forward has been critical of Man Utd
- Is now away on international duty
- Club colleague did not look delighted to see him
WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner may be a colleague of the classy playmaker for club and country, but he has been burning bridges after carrying out an explosive interview with Piers Morgan in which he has criticised many of those at Old Trafford. Fernandes was civil enough when running into a familiar face at the Portuguese training camp, but offered little more than a quick handshake and forced smile to an outspoken legend of the game.
𝗥𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘆 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬𝗘𝗥 𝗢𝗡𝗘? 🎮 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗦 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧 ▶— Portugal (@selecaoportugal) November 14, 2022
O Mundial começa aqui! 🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/AvgC8M2dWO
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo returned to Manchester for a second spell with United in 2021, but has seen it suggested on a regular basis that the Red Devils are a more effective unit when he is on the bench and Fernandes is charged with the task of providing on-field inspiration.
WHAT NEXT? Portugal are due to get their 2022 World Cup campaign underway against Ghana on November 24, before then going on to face Uruguay and South Korea in their other Group H fixtures.
