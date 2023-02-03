WATCH: Ream is a rock! USMNT star produces stunning block to deny Chelsea a certain goal in west London derby

Fulham and United States defender Tim Ream made an incredible block to deny David Datro Fofana a late winner for Chelsea on Friday evening.

WHAT HAPPENED? Fofana had a great chance to open the scoring in the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge when he rounded goalkeeper Bernd Leno outside the Fulham box. The attacker looked destined to score but his shot was blocked by Ream and the danger came to an end.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incredible stop proved to be decisive for Fulham as they held on to claim a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge, ending the Craven Cottage team's two-game losing streak in the league. They remain two points ahead of Chelsea in the English top-flight.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA & FULHAM? The Blues will go on to face West Ham in their next league match, while Fulham will attempt to continue their FA Cup run when they meet Sunderland on February 8.